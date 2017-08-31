TNP New Face 2017: Hashy Yusof

Hashy Yusof TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Just over a year ago, this 23-year-old marketing executivewas told that she was going to be paralysed after a large tumour that affected her ability to walk was discovered in her spinal cord.

When all seemed bleak, her boyfriend found a surgeon who guaranteed her 80 per cent recovery and removed half the tumour, which was enough to relieve the pain and ensure no more leg nerves were damaged.

Hashy, who was a Top 11 finalist on the first season of local reality TV series The Final 1, said: "I had to learn how to walk again. My legs are functional, but they've lost sensation.

"I had to overcome not just a physical disability but also the mental and emotional distress, and guilt of troubling my family."

Now, as a New Face finalist learning to strut the catwalk with the other girls, she feels she has come really far.

The business management graduate from RMIT University at the SIM Global Education campus also has some advice for her younger self.

She said: "I would tell her to appreciate everything and live in the moment more. I've learnt that something as simple as walking is a gift."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

One of those moments happened last December, when her boyfriend proposed to her while they were vacationing in Tokyo, Japan.

The couple will be getting married in March next year.

Hashy, a marketing executive with local online apparel store The Velvet Dolls, said: "The preparation has been good. I am happy to be marrying my best friend."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

SUBARU XV 1.6I-S

Equipped with the brand-new Subaru Global Platform for greater stability and a lighter 1.6-litre horizontallyopposed naturally aspirated Boxer engine, this crossover SUV can give a driving experience like no other. Its enhanced safety features and quality provide ultimate comfort on the road.

CHURROS FACTORY

Treat yourself to this crispy ''angmoh youtiao'', now available for the first time in a foodcourt setting. This delightful Spanish snack has been infused with local flavours —Kaya, Ondeh Ondeh and Milo Dinosaur — to leave you wanting more.

Churros from Churros Factory are now available at Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Bagus at HarbourFront Centre and Causeway Point, and Cantine at Paya Lebar Square and Jurong Point.

HASHY CREATES:

Hashamel from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Her drink contains coffee extract, vanilla and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream — and more caramel.

She said: ''I love caramel. There is no other way I like my coffee. The more caramel, the merrier.''

Credits:

Creative director:

Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer:

Phyllicia Wang

Make-up:

Cosmoprof Academy

Hair:

Kelture Salon

Stylist:

ZH Tan

Outfit:

(Photo on opposite page)

Lily, available at Metro

(Photo on this page)

Armani Exchange,

available at Paragon

Writer:

Julia Tan

Project manager:

Sharmiela Shahalam