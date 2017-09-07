TNP New Face 2017: Jean Yong

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

This 22-year-old is a "biologist at heart".

For Jean, a part-time research assistant at the National University Health System, graduating from Imperial College London in England, with a degree in biological sciences with management has been her biggest achievement.

She would also love to keep an octopus as a pet, saying: "They are extremely intelligent creatures and observing them would satisfy the geek in me."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Jean learnt to be independent in London.

She said: "Having to be disciplined in my studies, while managing my finances and being away from family took an emotional toll on me, but I persevered with the support of my new friends."

The person Jean looks up to most is her Filipino domestic helper of 20 years - whom she affectionately calls "auntie" - as she has sacrificed a lot for her family back home.

"Yet she cares for me like her own, and such selfless, unconditional love towards someone who is no blood relation motivates me to pay it forward," said Jean.

Jean, who is 1.8m tall, has a hidden talent. She said: "It is funny to imagine but I can do weighted hula hooping for hours without stopping."



Jean Creates:

Green Is the New Black from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Her drink contains milk, matcha, chocolate-coated beans, cherries and caramel.

“Similar to how matcha is not everyone’s cup of tea, I may come across as intimidating due to my height and slight awkwardness. I hope people recognise my differences as appealing qualities.

I love to strike up a genuine conversation with people and leave a smile in their hearts.”

Churros factory

Enjoy a local take on this crispy Spanish snack, available at selected foodcourts for the first time.

The churros come in three flavours — kaya, ondeh ondeh and Milo dinosaur — and has a unique taste in every bite.

From Churros Factory, they are available at Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Bagus at HarbourFront Centre and Causeway Point as well as Cantine at Paya Lebar Square and Jurong Point.

Credits:

Creative director:

Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer:

Phyllicia Wang

make-up:

Cosmoprof Academy

hair:

Kelture Salon

stylist:

ZH Tan

outfit:

Lily, available at Metro

Armani Exchange, available at

Paragon

Accessories from Metro

Writer:

Julia Tan

project manager:

Sharmiela Shahalam