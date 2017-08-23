TNP New Face 2017: Jenn Wei

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Two things this 20-year-old enjoys are designing and modelling, and she hopes to pursue them in the future.

She said: ''Walking for Digital Fashion Week in Singapore is definitely on my bucket list as it has always been one of my dreams.''

Jenn — who graduated from Temasek Polytechnic with a diploma in apparel design and merchandising — accomplished a milestone in the past year when she saw models strutting down the runway at the poly dressed in the five flamboyant lantern-inspired outfits she designed for her final-year project.

Jenn joked that she has her ''very own designer eye bags'' that cannot be concealed — dark circles happen to be her biggest insecurity — from doing assignments till late at night.

But positivity is her strong suit.

She said: ''I believe if the situation doesn't kill you, it will make you stronger.''

She credits her style inspiration to Korean- American fashion stylist and digital influencer Chriselle Lim for being able to pair clothes well and make them look ''effortlessly beautiful''.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

SUBARU FORESTER 2.0XT

Equipped with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged Boxer engine, this SUV is also fitted with X-Mode to provide enhanced dynamic driveability.

Gear up for any adventure with its versatility, spaciousness and striking exterior.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Jenn Creates:

Jenn Wei

Caramash Coffee from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

It contains coffee extract and dark chocolate, with additional add-ons of marshmallows and chocolate- coated beans.

''The drink offers a good bittersweet mix — it is well balanced like I am.

''Even though my schedules are tight, I make sure I plan beforehand and pay enough attention to all the things I do. It is a drink to go for when you have to sit down and do some planning.''

