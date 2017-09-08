TNP New Face 2017: Laranya Kumar

Student

The 17-year-old struggled with body image issues about four years ago. Unsatisfied with her physique, she suffered from a lack of confidence.

Back then, Laranya weighed 60kg, and could not help comparing herself with slimmer girls.

Now, she counters the negative thoughts by exercising and telling herself to "shake it (the mentality) off".

The Jurong Junior College student said: "I know it sounds odd, but it is easy when you realise that most of the thoughts you have about yourself come from within and that you are the only one who can control them."

She keeps herself happy by baking.

Laranya, who picks up skills and recipes from YouTube tutorials, said: "I like baking mostly because of the joy it gives me when I bake for family and friends and see them enjoy what I have baked."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

One thing most people do not know about her is that she has an identical twin sister.

Laranya said: "The bad thing about it is that we are expected to perform similarly or are compared.

"The good part is that we can play pranks on each other's friends, and they always fall for them."

CHURROS FACTORY

Say “hola!” to this mouthwatering Spanish treat, which is available for the first time at selected food courts.

It comes in three local flavours — kaya, ondeh ondeh and Milo Dinosaur — to satiate those looking for a light snack.

The churros from Churros Factory are available at Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Bagus at HarbourFront Centre and Causeway Point as well as Cantine at Paya Lebar Square and Jurong Point.

LARANYA CREATES:

Hazelnut Dream from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Her drink contains milk and hazelnut as well as add-ons of chocolatecoated beans, marshmallows and caramel.

“I am not a huge coffee fan, so I chose a milk base, which is sweet and creamy.

“The drink is aesthetically appealing as well. With the blended chocolate- coated beans on top, it creates a gradient effect — from light to dark brown — which is quite cool.”

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: (Photo on opposite page) Marissa, available at Metro (Photo on this page) Guess, available at Paragon Accessories from Metro

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam

SUBARU IMPREZA 1.6I-S

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Fitted with the Subaru Boxer Engine and All-Wheel Drive system, the all-new Subaru Impreza also has safety features such as Steering Responsive Headlights and Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD). It is further enhanced by the Subaru Global Platform, which provides a superior driving experience.

