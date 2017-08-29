TNP New Face 2017: Mavis Siow

Student

The biggest challenge the 20-year-old has had to overcome was to stop being too affected by what others thought of her.

In her secondary school days, Mavis was bullied. She was affected at the time, but she has emerged stronger from the experience.

She said: "I have learnt to ignore unconstructive comments, which is also the advice I have for my younger self - you do not have to please everyone, just be happy."

If Mavis could travel to any country, she would pick Iceland, or any country where you can see the Northern Lights.

She said: "It has been my dream to experience this magical phenomenon ever since I watched the (2003 animated) movie Brother Bear."

The veterinary bioscience graduate from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, who has enrolled in the University of Adelaide in Australia, also enjoys painting, which helps her unwind.

She said: "I usually use watercolours, and I like to paint mostly portraits and florals.

"I feel I can express my mood and emotions on canvas. Seeing the painting come to life after it's done gives me a sense of satisfaction and achievement."

Outfit: Lily, available at Metro

Tomorrow

Mavis will be showcasing a "one stroke" painting technique at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's 30th anniversary of The Original Ice Blended drink at Marina Square.

FOR MORE PHOTOS AND PROFILE VIDEOS, VISIT TNP.SG

MAVIS CREATES:

Wake Up Sweet from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The drink contains milk, hazelnut and espresso. It is topped off with chocolatecoated beans and caramel drizzle.

“It is similar to me in a way because I have always believed in starting each day brand new, hence the name Wake Up Sweet. It has two meanings — one being a literal description of the drink and the other a more personal one.”

CHURROS FACTORY

Churro fans will be delighted to know that this Spanish snack is now available at selected foodcourts for the first time.

Please your palate with the three local flavours — kaya, ondeh ondeh and Milo dinosaur.

Churros from Churros Factory are available at the Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Bagus at HarbourFront Centre and Causeway Point, and Cantine at Paya Lebar

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: Lily, Armani Exchange

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam