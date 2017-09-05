TNP New Face 2017: Melanie Kasise

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

The 14-year-old student is an avid hip-hop dancer, and she has been dancing since she was three.

Melanie, who is African-Chinese and studying at CHIJ Katong Convent, said: "Dance is a way to express my feelings. It brings people together, and it makes me happy."

Last month, she showed off her moves as a guest performer at local dance showcase competition Super 24 with her dance crew of three years, O Crew Junior.

Melanie hopes to pursue dancing and modelling in Los Angeles and learn from her idols, including Portuguese-Filipino dancer-choreographer Ysabelle Capitule.

Melanie Kasise. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Melanie's strongest trait is her straightforward manner.

She said: "I am usually honest with my close friends, because I wish the best for them, and I feel that telling them white lies will not help."

If her house were on fire and she could save only one item, it would be her "memory box".

"It is filled with many notes, cards, gifts and pictures, which I would love to keep forever," she said.

SUBARU XV 1.6I-S

Equipped with the brandnew Subaru Global Platform for greater stability and a lighter 1.6-litre horizontallyopposed naturally aspirated Boxer engine, this crossover SUV can give a driving experience like no other. Its enhanced safety features and quality provide ultimate comfort on the road.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

CHURROS FACTORY

These classic Spanish snacks can now be found for the first time at selected food courts.

Treat your tastebuds to three local flavours — kaya, ondeh ondeh and Milo dinosaur.

The churros from Churros Factory are now available at Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Bagus at HarbourFront Centre and Causeway Point as well as Cantine at Paya Lebar Square and Jurong Point.

MELANIE CREATES:

Chocolatey Mel from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The drink contains milk and chocolate with add-ons of marshmallows and chocolate- coated beans.

“I personally do not like drinks that are too thick, because I find them heavy and will not be able to finish them, but this customised drink is just nice. I love milk chocolate, and it also represents my skin complexion, which I am proud of.”

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: (Photo on opposite page) Kurt Woods X Liberty, available at Metro (Photo on this page) Calvin Klein, available at Paragon Accessories from Metro

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam