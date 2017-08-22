TNP New Face 2017: Mohanaprabha

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Until last year, Mohanaprabha had never travelled out of Singapore.

So when the 22-year-old finally went overseas - not once, but twice - for a 12-week polytechnic internship in Sydney, Australia, and a getaway with friends to Phuket, Thailand, the trips became her favourite memories of the past year.

She said: "I made friends from all over the world in just two trips."

Mohana - as she is known to friends and family - enjoyed the experience so much, exploring the world is now on her bucket list. She also wants to spread goodwill in developing countries.

Last year, she auditioned for The New Paper New Face but did not make it past the semi-finals, which she believes was due to self-doubt. This time round, she is a confident woman.

Mohana, who has enrolled in PSB Academy, said: "For a year, I have learnt to not listen to that negative voice in my head that made me doubt my capabilities, that made me not believe in myself.

"I still do have insecurities, but the difference is that I do not allow it affect my self-esteem any more."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

MOHANA CREATES:

Sweet Ohana from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

It has a coffee extract base, mixed with vanilla powder and crushed chocolate coated beans. It is topped with caramel and more chocolate coated beans.

She said: “I named my drink ‘Sweet Ohana’ because it is better enjoyed with ohana (Hawaiian for family) and it also has part of my name in it.”

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: (Main photo) Lily, available at Metro. (Other photo) Dress from Armani Exchange, available at Paragon. Accessories from Metro.

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam