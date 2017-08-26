TNP New Face 2017: Naomi Huth

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

For Naomi, her biggest achievement to date is her collaboration with local DJs Inquisitive and Myrne on two original tracks, which are being streamed on digital music service Spotify.

With Inquisitive, the 17-year-old co-wrote and contributed her voice to the track Time After Time.

She also sang and wrote the lyrics of Release Me, the song with Myrne.

The German-Singaporean and older sister of fellow New Face 2017 finalist Noelle, 14, said: "It was amazing.

"The feeling of hearing your own song afterwards - produced and recorded professionally - is really satisfying, and the support of my family and friends made it memorable."

Her parents are her role models, as her dad often gives her life advice.

She said: "He motivates me to follow my dreams no matter what."

Naomi said of her mum, who can speak six languages: "I think it is inspirational and impressive. She always tells me, 'Can do, will do, must do'."

NAOMI CREATES:

Hazelnut Dream from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

It contains coffee extract, hazelnut powder and marshmallows,

topped with caramel sauce.

“I love the combination of flavours, especially hazelnut. It suits me, because hazelnut is one of my favourite tastes.”

