TNP New Face 2017: Natalia Yen

Last year, the 20-year-old Temasek Polytechnic business student hit a low point as some of her friends belittled her with unkind remarks, causing her to have doubts about herself.

But, after receiving some insightful advice from her closest male friend this year, she has learnt to let go of the negativity.

Natalia, who signed up with local arts and entertainment agency Faces Talent Management last year, said: "My perspective of life changed, and I became more positive and confident.

"And if you feel that way, you'll be able to produce better results."

After this year's New Face auditions in June, the same male friend continued to encourage her.

He gave her a laminated and framed copy of the audition article published in The New Paper, in which her photograph was featured.

She said: "I was very touched. I keep it by my bedside now."

As for her future plans, the Chinese Indonesian hopes to expand her parents' gold business in Medan and act part-time.

Though she describes herself as goofy and hyper, she has her ways of relaxation, such as "going out to eat steamboat, coming home to a hot cup of ginger tea and a good book".

NATALIA CREATES:

Sugar Rush from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Her drink contains coffee and vanilla, with addons of chocolate-coated beans, marshmallows and caramel. She said: “This drink describes my usually sweet disposition. Also, just like my toppings overload, I go all in to get what I want when I’m passionate about something.”

