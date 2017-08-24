TNP New Face 2017: Noelle Huth

Noelle Huth. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Her biggest obsession right now is catching up on TV shows on Netflix.

Said the 14-year-old, who watches US dramas such as Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why: "I once watched seven seasons of The Vampire Diaries in three weeks."

Noelle is also a competitive swimmer who has been swimming since she was two.

The sports lover recently represented her school at the SOAS 2017 - a competition involving six German international schools in the region - held in Jakarta, Indonesia, and clinched gold in various swimming, track and field and team events.

Noelle, who singled out determination as her strongest quality, said: "I was really happy and surprised, but I knew I could do better. But the most important thing was having fun."

She named her older sister and fellow New Face finalist Naomi, 17, as her biggest role model.

Noelle said: "I look up to her the most because she is adventurous, hard-working and always there for me.

"She is my best friend."

