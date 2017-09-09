TNP New Face 2017: Ong Hong Ya

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Instead of taking on a typical part-time job before entering university, Hong Ya decided to do something different.

The 20-year-old interned for about five months at local marketing start-up content.co, which allowed her to gain independence and gave her valuable working experience.

She said: "I was exposed to myriad important roles, such as those in content marketing, professional communication and human resources.

"Nobody was there to spoon-feed me. There was no perfect formula to accomplish tasks, and I had to depend on myself to solve problems."

In 10 years, the ambitious National University of Singapore business undergrad hopes to start her own business venture and make a name for herself in the marketing industry.

She added: "Hopefully, I would have also generated enough income to provide for my parents so they can enjoy life and I'll still be modelling."

Hong Ya, who has five siblings, can perform tricks with the diabolo, a Chinese juggling prop, and she is obsessed with the 90s.

She said: "I love 90s music, movies and style - hit me up with Spice Girl songs any time."

Hong Ya Creates:

Mucha Me from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Her drink contains black coffee, matcha, cherries, espresso and chocolatecoated beans.

She said: “Mucha means much or a lot in Spanish, so the name means the drink is a lot like me.

“The bittersweet drink also embodies a Chinese principle I uphold — xian ku hou tian — which means one must first go through tough battles in life before tasting the fruits of labour.”

