TNP New Face 2017: Saranya Chyenne

This 19-year-old student loves working with children.

Saranya recently volunteered at People's Association PAssionArts Festival 2017 activities at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and got to work with children.

To further her passion, she wants to join the early childhood industry and volunteer at children's homes and orphanages in Singapore and overseas.

Saranya, who is pursuing early childhood studies at ITE College Central, said: "I love how children bring a smile to my face so easily.

"There is a definite joy in teaching them and knowing that I can make a huge, positive impact in their lives."

Another goal is to give her father a life of luxury.

He raised Saranya and her three siblings by himself and is her biggest inspiration.

She said: "He never gave up despite facing so many obstacles and he is the kind of parent I want to be for my future children."

Her biggest obsession right now is photography.

She said: "Even if it is capturing the smallest detail of a particular event or moment, I will still find it meaningful."

SARANYA CREATES:

HazzyChoco from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

It contains coffee extract and hazelnut, topped with marshmallows, chocolate-coated beans and caramel.

“I feel this drink describes me because I have a sweet tooth. I am in love with the combination.”

