TNP New Face 2017: Soh Qiao Ying

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Last year, the 22-year-old student encountered her biggest challenge to date. After she bought a puppy and took it home, she faced disapproval from her mother who felt that she had neither the money nor the commitment to take care of a pet.

For three months, Qiao Ying fought to keep Mochi, a maltese-yorkshire terrier, and it soured her relationship with her mother.

But the Singapore Institute of Management banking and finance student proved her mother wrong. Today, the year-old Mochi brings joy to the family.

"The turning point for my mother was when she saw that I did not ask for any monetary help, and that I stayed true to my words in caring for Mochi," Qiao Ying said.

"She started to love Mochi as much as I do, and because of this, we became closer. I became more responsible."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Her favourite memory of last year is celebrating her 21st birthday with her family and friends.

She said: "It was heartwarming - being in a fast-paced society, I miss out on quality time with everyone, so it was nice to have my loved ones in the same place at the same time."

Now that she is an adult, Qiao Ying has numerous things on her bucket list.

She said: "I want to skydive, visit Los Angeles, ride a hot air balloon, be in a commercial and meet (English action star) Jason Statham."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

QIAO YING CREATES:

My Chocolate Dream from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Her drink contains coffee extract, dark chocolate, espresso, chocolate-coated beans and a topping of marshmallows.

“The strong ingredients — coffee and dark chocolate — represent the firm and independent side of me, but the fluffy whipped cream and marshmallows show that I have a softer, fun and playful side.”

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: (Photo on opposite page) M Collection, available at Metro (Photo on this page) Warehouse, available at Paragon Accessories from Metro

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam