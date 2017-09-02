TNP New Face 2017: Tan Zhi Shien

Student

This 18-year-old made jewellery when she was younger. She started out with jewellery-making sets for kids, which were gifted to her by her mother, and moved on to creating accessories from crystals, beads and flowers.

The Nanyang Technological University sociology undergraduate said: "I even started a little business selling handwoven bracelets, but studies got in the way and I had to put it aside."

Her business may be on hold for now, but she still makes customised pieces for friends.

Dubbing herself as someone with a "perfectionist mindset", Shien always strives to do her best.

She regards this as her strongest quality, saying: "Some may not find this desirable as it seems extreme, but I see it as a mechanism to stay determined and never lose sight of my goals."

Her biggest role model is British actress Emma Watson, who is also a UN Women goodwill ambassador.

Shien said: "I hope that one day, I will be able to be as strong as she is, to always empower others and help the less fortunate while staying humble and true to myself."

