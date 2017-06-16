TNP New Face: And now for Round Two

Prepare to strut your stuff tomorrow as this year's The New Paper New Face auditions are finally here.Both walk-in and Round Two auditions will take place at the Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road.

Shortlisted contestants selected via the online registration which closed on Wednesday will proceed to Round Two, a closed-door audition which is also for the girls who make it through the walk-in auditions.

When contacted, seven of the Round Two hopefuls admitted they were grappling with mixed feelings, busy with preparations and managing their expectations.

Among the lucky ones shortlisted is Temasek Polytechnic Law and Management student Ann Lopez, who was in the limelight last year when she was named Miss Photogenic at Miss Earth Singapore, an environmental-themed pageant.

The 19-year-old, a model with modelling agency Looque and an animal rights advocate, believes New Face will be a great platform for modelling exposure.

She told TNP: "There is a lot of diversity in beauty. I can't wait to learn from the New Face alumni and other contestants."

Miss Lopez added she has been working out to get toned for the auditions and has been practising her catwalk for a month.

Another candidate who has devoted just as much effort is Miss Kong Wen Yao.

The 22-year-old, who is doing part-time event jobs, said: "I have been watching YouTube videos to pick up tips. My sister tells me I'm still stiff."

New Face may be her first modelling competition, but she is determined to win: "I have always wanted to join the modelling industry, but did not have the courage to. Now, I'm taking a step to pursue my dream."

Well-travelled Japanese travel editor Misaki Hoshi, 25, is also looking to break into the local modelling scene.

Miss Hoshi, who was named second runner-up at the Miss Supranational Japan pageant last month, moved to Singapore about six months ago after getting a job here.

On her expectations for audition day, she said: "I don't want to be nervous. I hope I can be myself and be natural."

This is also a first for Miss Rachel Tay, an events management graduate from the Institute of Technical Education, who hopes the competition can help draw her out of her shell.

The 20-year-old, who has no modelling experience, said: "I'm trying to step out of my comfort zone, gain more confidence and make new friends."

Miss Hashy Yusof, 23, who was in the Top 11 of the first season of Channel 5 reality TV singing competition The Final 1 in 2013, might be taking her fiance and fellow The Final 1 contestant Marc Than - as well as her spontaneity - to the auditions.

Miss Hashy, who is graduating with a degree in business management from RMIT University in August, said: "I'm trying not to think too much about it. I'll get to it on the day itself."

Then there's German-Chinese model Naomi Huth, 17, who has sought advice from her labelmates at Mint modelling agency, who are also New Face alumni.

Naomi, who will be auditioning with her 14-year-old sister, said: "I won't have too high expectations, but I'm going in with a positive mindset."

So will Land Transport Authority administrator Vanni Santhra, 20, who is not afraid to chase that runway dream and feels New Face will give her that opportunity.

She said: "I'm not feeling nervous at all. In fact, I'm very prepared. Winning is an end goal for me."