Tom Brady thanks family for support after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady's family can't be more proud of the New England Patriots quarterback, who took his team to victory in this year's Super Bowl.

Brady celebrated his win with wife Gisele Bündchen, and their three kids - John, nine, Benjamin, seven, and Vivian, four.

He also couldn't help but break down in tears as he embraced the supermodel, 36, while also holding onto his little girl.

During his post-game speech, Brady thanked his extended family and his mother Galynn Brady, for being by his side every step of the way.

"They're all happy so it's nice to have everybody here and it's going to be a great celebration tonight," Brady, 39, said onstage.