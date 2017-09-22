Tonight's the night for them to shine

Noelle Huth preparing to walk down the makeshift catwalk at the Singapore Press Holdings auditorium.

From joining a modelling competition to taking part in professional photo shoots, it has been a series of firsts for many of this year's The New Paper New Face finalists.

Tonight, one of them will experience another "first" - being named the winner of New Face 2017.

But the 20 girls will have to take on the catwalk on a stage at Paragon's main atrium and wow the judges first.

Strutting her stuff in 5.5-inch heels is a first for Laranya Kumar. The 17-year-old student, recalled how she could barely walk in heels during the auditions in June. She told TNP: "During rehearsals, I felt so self-conscious and stiff compared to the other girls, who were more experienced."

But she noted how she has since improved by staying back and asking for advice from veteran show producer Daniel Boey and fellow finalists who have modelling experience, such as Ann Lopez and Ameerah Smith.

Laranya said: "(Ann and Ameerah) told me that even though they are good at their walks, they will keep improving on it. That made me practise more consistently."

Last Monday, the finalists took to a makeshift catwalk at the Singapore Press Holdings auditorium and rehearsed their three fashion sequences.

They also had their first practice with the male models who will accompany them on the runway.

Mr Boey, 52, was pleased by their performance, saying: "They work well together as a team."

On the tips he gave on how to be a natural on the catwalk, he said: "They should be so comfortable in their heels that they can dance in them. Similarly, they need to know the sequence at the back of their mind. It shouldn't come across as if it is scripted.

"Lastly, I always tell the girls to find their own signature walk and let their personality shine through."

But there is no gain without pain.

Describing her feet after rehearsals, student Noelle Huth, 14, said: "They don't feel normal when I am walking."

But once she changed into a comfortable pair of slippers, all was well.

Hashy Yusof, 23, also put her best foot forward, despite her left foot being wrapped in an ankle support.

In July last year, she underwent surgery to remove a spinal tumour, which caused her to lose all sensation in her legs and feet. She is now relying on muscle memory to walk in heels.

The marketing executive said: "The heels kept giving me blisters, so I wore the guard to protect my feet.

"But it was also during the rehearsal that my back started aching at the place I had surgery, so when I went home, I lay down and rested."

Despite her challenges, Hashy will be leading all three sequences. She hopes she will not fall on stage like she did on live television back in 2013, when she was on the local reality singing show The Final 1.

She said: "I tell myself to be calm. The less I worry, the more focused I will be on my walk."