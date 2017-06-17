Tried and tested audition tips
With auditions on today, last year's finalists share how they conquered their jitters
With this year's The New Paper New Face auditions happening today, we catch up with the finalists and winner of New Face 2016 and found out how they conquered pre-audition jitters and made the best of the experience.
KIM MIN PEI LAM, 23, NEW FACE 2016 WINNER
On following the outfit criteria to the letter:
"I was particular and paid attention to the details. I made sure not to forget my heels on the day."
On how she wowed the judges:
"Definitely the smile. Also, I didn't have anything else on my mind except just having fun, and I guess it showed."
ANNIKA XUE SAGER, 17
On being determined to do her best on stage:
"The fact that everyone was watching encouraged me to live up to the expectations of what I was there to do."
On how age was just a number:
"I was surprised when I got through but proud of myself, but I knew I had to work harder compared to the older models."
FAUSTINA PANG, 22
On her mindset:
"I was scared at first but the audition was easier than I thought. I just told myself that everyone is walking the same path together; I am not the only one doing this."
On conquering her stage fright after New Face:
"I was always scared of walking in front of people I knew, but I overcame that fear."
ASHLEY SOO HUI, 17
On how she calmed herself:
"Breathing in and out helped me not be so nervous."
On the friendly panel:
"The judges looked inviting and they were smiling, which made me feel more comfortable."
ZAHRA KHANUM, 22
On how US pop star Beyonce fired her up for the stage:
"I was listening to her music with another contestant and it really readied me for my walk."
On support from New Face alumnae and fellow auditionees:
"At my walk-in, the alumnae gave us advice and motivation, which helped me to compose myself in the next round.
"My fellow contestants and I also gave one another advice on our walks, and it boosted my confidence."
Looking out for the X-factor
One of the judges of New Face, fashion director and creative curator Daniel Boey, 52, said he is looking for something that cannot be measured at today's auditions.
In other words, the elusive X-factor.
He told TNP: "Personality and beauty are important, but I am looking for presence and charisma; the girl that stands out when she walks into the room."
Boey said nervous contestants should just be themselves as the judges have a sharp eye.
He said: "Don't try too hard to impress. If you got it, you got it. The judges are trained to spot diamonds in the rough."
To Cleo Singapore's editor-in-chief Claire Starkey, a "diamond" would be someone who has a real understanding of her body.
She said: "It is all about creating beautiful lines and having good posture when you walk."
She also appreciates "face versatility", as being able to channel different looks would mean more opportunities in the modelling field.
Finally, contestants should not forget to serve up a warm smile for New Face 2014 alumna Aurelia Ng, 24.
She said: "An unforgettable smile and a determination to win is what I will be watching out for."
- JULIA TAN
Be the next New Face
Here is what you can expect at the New Face auditions today:
- 8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom at 25, Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am. Candidates will be told immediately if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.
- 10.30am (Closed-door audition): Shortlisted candidates will perform a catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.
- 1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced. They will have to go for a photo shoot at Singapore Press Holdings tomorrow. Finalists will be selected within the next week.
The New Face 2017 final will be held on Sept 22.
PRIZES
- Winner: $10,000, a feature in CLEO and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
- 1st Runner-up: $5,000
- 2nd Runner-up: $3,000
