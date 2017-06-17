Tried and tested audition tips

Last year’s winner, Kim Min Pei Lam (centre), with other contestants at the second round of auditions last year.

Last year’s finalist Zahra Khanum (foreground) at the second round of New Face auditions.

With this year's The New Paper New Face auditions happening today, we catch up with the finalists and winner of New Face 2016 and found out how they conquered pre-audition jitters and made the best of the experience.

KIM MIN PEI LAM, 23, NEW FACE 2016 WINNER

On following the outfit criteria to the letter:

"I was particular and paid attention to the details. I made sure not to forget my heels on the day."

On how she wowed the judges:

"Definitely the smile. Also, I didn't have anything else on my mind except just having fun, and I guess it showed."

ANNIKA XUE SAGER, 17

On being determined to do her best on stage:

"The fact that everyone was watching encouraged me to live up to the expectations of what I was there to do."

On how age was just a number:

"I was surprised when I got through but proud of myself, but I knew I had to work harder compared to the older models."

FAUSTINA PANG, 22

On her mindset:

"I was scared at first but the audition was easier than I thought. I just told myself that everyone is walking the same path together; I am not the only one doing this."

On conquering her stage fright after New Face:

"I was always scared of walking in front of people I knew, but I overcame that fear."

ASHLEY SOO HUI, 17

On how she calmed herself:

"Breathing in and out helped me not be so nervous."

On the friendly panel:

"The judges looked inviting and they were smiling, which made me feel more comfortable."

ZAHRA KHANUM, 22

On how US pop star Beyonce fired her up for the stage:

"I was listening to her music with another contestant and it really readied me for my walk."

On support from New Face alumnae and fellow auditionees:

"At my walk-in, the alumnae gave us advice and motivation, which helped me to compose myself in the next round.

"My fellow contestants and I also gave one another advice on our walks, and it boosted my confidence."