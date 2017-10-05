Tyler denies heart attack rumours

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler dismissed speculation that he had suffered a heart attack or seizure but did little to clarify the ailment that led the US rock band to cancel the rest of its South American tour.

Last month, it called off its last four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico because Tyler, 69, was dealing with "unexpected medical issues".

"I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure," Tyler said on Monday, but he did not elaborate.