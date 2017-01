Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul are expanding their restaurant business Wahlburgers to China.

According to Mark, they will be opening three restaurants in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Wuhan this year.

Through their partnership with Cachet Hospitality Group, the company, which has 14 restaurants in the US and Canada, also plans to expand to Hong Kong and Thailand.

Each store will have a "local feel" of the region, said Paul.