Weekend Guide: Rocking The Region

The Esplanade's series of free performances by bands from around Asia, Rocking The Region, continues this weekend with three bands. Home-grown indie rockers Stopgap are winners of the Noise Singapore Award in 2013; Malaysian post-rock outfit mutesite have been making their name at home, the US and Japan; while home-grown indie-punk/post-hardcore quintet False Plaintiff have worked the gig circuit here with their energetic live shows and emotional tunes.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: Free

