Weekend guide: Yuletide sessions
The Christmas Wonderland fair at Gardens By The Bay is more than just light sculptures and festival markets.
The Cassa Armonica gazebo in the venue will also host several prominent talents from the home-grown music scene.
It is quite a mixed bag of genres, too, and this weekend will see sets by indie band Take Two (pictured), soul singer Roze Kasmani and rising singer-songwriter Mars.
WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18, Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Until Jan 1, performances from 9pm
ADMISSION: $8 from www.christmaswonderland.sg
ARTS
Light Up - BBB
This open call invites lighting designers, urban planners, architects, artists and students to send in proposals for innovative lighting designs for the Bras Basah and Bugis precinct's building facades and/or streetscapes. All proposals must be submitted by March 24. Winners will be announced in August at the 10th edition of the Singapore Night Festival. Open to Singaporeans and permanent residents.
INFO: www.brasbasahbugis.sg/whats-on/programmes/light-up---bbb
BOOKS
The Big Read Meet
In this monthly event, The Straits Times' senior writer Cheong Suk Wai leads a discussion based on books reviewed for her column, The Big Read. For this edition, the book A Tiger Remembers: The Way We Were In Singapore, by Ann Wee, will be discussed.
WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library Board, 100, Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall
WHEN: Wed, 6.30pm - 8.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: Go to www.nlb.gov.sg/readsingapore for more information on the book discussed for the month. Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary
CONCERTS
SSO Beethoven Gala: Lan Shui - 20th SSO Season
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) revisits maestro Shui Lan's inaugural all-Beethoven concert in 1997 in celebration of his 20th season as the orchestra's music director.
WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1, Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Jan 13, 7.30pm
ADMISSION: $28 - $102
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
A Music Voyage Around The Island
Singapore Chinese Orchestra's three conductors - music director Yeh Tsung, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and assistant conductor Moses Gay - will relay-conduct and perform Eric Watson's world premiere piece, Journey Around Singapore.
WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9, Empress Place
MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place
WHEN: Jan 13 & 14, 8pm
ADMISSION: $21 - $74
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam
One of the best orchestras in the world, led by chief conductor Daniele Gatti, an Italian, presents a selection of Impressionist and Romantic symphonic works.
WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1, Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Jan 23, 7.30pm
ADMISSION: $84 - $424
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
SSO Gala: Charles Dutoit: Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini
Swiss maestro Charles Dutoit returns to conduct two masterpieces by Igor Stravinsky, Funeral Song and The Firebird. Russian pianist Lukas Geniusas will join him and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1, Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at library@esplanade)
ADMISSION: $28 - $102
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
DANCE
Raga Agathi
This dance-theatre production by Apsaras Arts explores contemporary issues, including prejudice and misunderstanding surrounding the plight of refugees all over the world, through music, poetry and bharatanatyam.
WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1, Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall
WHEN: Jan 20 & 21, 8pm
ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)
There Are Too Many Episodes Of People Coming Here...
This exhibition showcases materials by artists Charles Lim, Dennis Tan, Lucy Davis and Zai Kuning as a means to rewrite and open up new points of departure.
WHERE: NX1 Gallery, Concourse Level, NUS Museum, University Cultural Centre, 50, Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi
WHEN: Till Jan 31, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sat); closed on Sun & public holidays; visits on Mon by appointment for schools/faculties only
TEL: 6516-8817
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.museum.nus.edu.sg or www. nusmuseum.blogspot.com
Nasa - A Human Adventure
This exhibition features a collection of more than 200 historically significant artefacts from the United States and Soviet Union space programmes, as well as the story of space travel from the early dreamers and pioneers.
WHERE: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 10, Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Till March 19, 10am - 7pm daily
ADMISSION: Standard/Singapore residents (Mon - Thu): $20/$15 (adult), $17/$12 (senior citizen/student), $12/$9 (child), $55/$40 (package of two adults & two children); standard/Singapore residents (Fri - Sun): $25/$19 (adult), $21/$16 (senior citizen/student), $15/$11 (child), $65/$50 (package of two adults & two children)
INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/ArtScienceMuseum
One Night In Wuchang: 1911 Revolution And Nanyang
View more than 100 artefacts tracing the history of the Wuchang Uprising, which marked the beginning of the 1911 Revolution that overthrew the Qing dynasty in China.
WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12, Tai Gin Road
MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena
WHEN: Till April 30, 10am - 5pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon
ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; foreign visitors: $4 (adult), $2 (concession), $12 (family package of five); there will be an open house on Sun & admission is free for all
TEL: 6256-7377
INFO: www.sysnmh.org.sg
Glass Rotunda: Story Of The Forest And Singapore, Very Old Tree
Visitors to the Singapore History Gallery can view two new immersive art installations before they enter. The first is a digital art installation inspired by the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, titled Story Of The Forest. Then there is a photography installation titled Singapore, Very Old Tree by Singaporean artist Robert Zhao that explores the discourse of nature in Singapore.
WHERE: Glass Rotunda, Level 2 National Museum of Singapore, 93, Stamford Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah
WHEN: Ongoing, 10am - 7pm daily
ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans, permanent residents, children aged six & younger & first caregivers of people with disabilities; foreign visitors: $15 (adult), $10 (concession); there will be an open house on Sun & admission is free for all
INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg
EXHIBITIONS(SHOWS)
The Wild Arctic
This exhibition features the works of nature and wildlife photographer Karim Sahai. He combines photography and advanced digital methods used in the motion picture industry to capture the untouched and fragile beauty of the High Arctic.
WHERE: East Garden Foyer, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square
MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: Till Jan 17, 10am - 10pm daily
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.thefullertonheritage.com
Fate By Koh Hwee Khoon
This solo art exhibition by the Singaporean artist features 20 acrylic paintings which showcase the journey of life using the arils in pomegranates. Each aril depicts the vitality and mysteries of life. The patterns of the fruit also reflect the energy flow in each life cycle.
WHERE: Level 2 Public Art Space at Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
WHEN: Till Jan 31, 11am - 8pm daily
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: E-mail debbie@dahliagallerysg.com
Incomplete Urbanism: Attempts Of Critical Spatial Practice
This exhibition aims to explore the indeterminacy and changeability of urban living through videos, films, discussions, debates and seminars.
WHERE: The Exhibition Hall, NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Gillman Barracks, 43 Malan Road
MRT: Labrador Park
WHEN: Till Jan 29, noon - 7pm (Tue - Thu, Sat & Sun), noon - 9pm (Fri); closed on Mon
ADMISSION: Free
TEL: 6339-6503
INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org
THEATRE
History Of India By Vir Das
Comedian Vir Das finds humour in history, from the cradle of Indian civilisation in the Harappa valley to India's freedom struggle to the country opening up in the 1990s.
WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Jan 14, 8pm
ADMISSION: $49 - $189
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
Mulan The Musical (NC16) This comedic stage adaptation about a filial young woman who disguises herself as a man to defend her country stars popular industry veterans from Singapore and Taiwan.
WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8, Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Till Feb 5, 8pm (selected nights)
ADMISSION: $41 - $132
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg