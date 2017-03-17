GIGS

Anisong Fantasy Live 2017 Singapore

The line-up features seasoned Anisong (songs featured in an anime series or movies) performers and upcoming ones such as Aimer, Alisa Takigawa and Luna Haruna.

WHERE: Mega Box Event Hall @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm (doors open at 6pm) ADMISSION: $118 (general admission), $188 (VIP) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Band Bonanza

Five secondary school bands - Bedok North Secondary School, Bendemeer Secondary School, Bishan Park Secondary School, Nan Chiau High School and Tampines Secondary School - gather to perform music ranging from the classics to pop. The concert will be led by conductors Clive Choo, Joseph Teo and Pip Tang.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 5 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nparks.gov.sg

Veranda Live

Get up close and personal with local singer Jocie Guo Meimei, back in Singapore with her new album My Name. She will be performing a few of her latest songs.

WHERE: dal.komm Coffee, 01-01/06 to 01-102/103 The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Thu, 3pm ADMISSION: Free with any F&B purchase on site INFO: www.dalkomm.com.sg

Kaizen X Sound Lab

This collective work brings together four musicians - Rosemainy, Alif Syazwan, Syafiq Halid and Ridwan Ramli - from different backgrounds and genres to experiment and explore the capability of various instruments. Each one plays conventional instruments such as the gamelan, guitar, Sundanese kecapi, percussion and synthesizers.

WHERE: Centre 42 Black Box, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: March 24 & 25, 8 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $30; buy three tickets & get the fourth at a 10 per cent discount INFO: Call 9003-6220 or e-mail kaizenxsoundlab@gmail.com for tickets. Go to kaizenxsoundlab. wixsite.com/kaizenxsoundlab

CHARITY

Metta Charity Festival Cum Food Fiesta

This festival will kick off with a 3km walk around Simei, followed by a festival of food, games and stage performances for the young and old. Proceeds will go towards supporting the development and enrichment of disability care, medical care and special education.

WHERE: Metta School, Metta Welfare Association Building, 32 Simei Street 1 MRT: Simei WHEN: Sun, 9am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free; fully redeemable carnival coupons available for purchase INFO: www.metta.org.sg/mettacarnival

National Geographic Earth Day Run 2017

This 5km Fun Run/10km Competitive Run is powered by renewable energy and driven by zero-waste initiatives. Funds raised will go to climate-change initiatives of the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore. There will also be a carnival and a concert.

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Thu, 2.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: $69 (individual), $200 (family of two adults & two children aged below 12) INFO: Register at www.natgeorun.sg. Registration closes on Sunday or when all 5,000 registration spots are filled.

SPORTS

Under Armour Test Of Will 2017 Singapore National Heats

Participants will compete in a 4-minute circuit and winners of the national heats will compete in the regional finals in Kuala Lumpur on May 6. Participants must be aged 21 and above, and be Singaporean citizens, permanent residents or those on employment and S passes to qualify for the regional finals.

WHERE: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: April 8 & 9, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at testofwill.com

CF Cup 2017

Stand a chance to play alongside English Premier League greats Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs by forming a team of eight. Teams will play in qualifying rounds and the finals will then see the top two teams, captained by the two legends, face off against each other. The tournament is open to amateur players.

WHERE: The Arena, 48 Woodleigh Park MRT: Woodleigh WHEN: Qualifying rounds: April 1 & 2, 5 - 9pm; eight-team playoffs: April 8, 5 - 7pm ADMISSION: $500 (open category); $2,000 (corporate category) INFO: Register at www.cfcup.sg

Star Wars Run Singapore 2017

This night run, held in Singapore for the first time, is presented as part of May the 4th celebrations and to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 6, 7pm ADMISSION: $85 (10km competitive run), $80 (4.5km non-competitive run); buy a Star Wars Electronic Lightsaber by Hasbro at $25 INFO: Register at www.starwarsrun.sg by April 17

TALKS

The Shipyards Of Singapore - A Story Seldom Told

This talk will focus on the story of Singapore shipyards, from the country's founding to the present. The speaker is Chung Chee Kit, who holds a degree in naval architecture and a master's degree from Harvard Business School.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: acm.org.sg

Classic Chinese Paintings Revisited

Tan Shook Fong, docent with Friends of the Museums (Singapore), will talk about the different genres of Chinese ink and brush painting, covering the Han, Tang, Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg, or go to www.fom.sg

Seminar: A 500 Years Cosmic Ritual: The Cremation Of A Royal Corpse In Thailand

When a Siamese king dies and his successor wants to honour him, the corpse will be embalmed. It may take more than a year before the remains are cremated. This talk will be about what to expect in Bangkok where the more-than- 500-year tradition is likely to be adhered to. The speaker, Barend Jan Terwiel, has written extensively on Thai history, Buddhism and the people.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Mon

The 40th Singapore Lecture By H.E. Francois Hollande, President Of The French Republic

This lecture provides an opportunity for distinguished statesmen and leaders to reach a wider audience in Singapore. Their presence will allow members of the civil service, business community, academic community, media and other interested parties the opportunity to hear leading world figures speak on topics of international and regional interest.

WHERE: Level 1 Grand Ballroom , The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: March 27, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6870-2491 INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

CLASSES

Devising And Performance Workshop With Alan Lyddiard

Create authentic theatre through storytelling, movement, music and visual imagery in this five-session workshop. Suitable for participants aged 50 and above, who must be able to commit to all the sessions and the performance of the workshop.

WHERE: The Necessary Stage Black Box, B1-02 Marine Parade Community Building, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos/Dakota WHEN: Mon - next Friday, 7.30 - 10pm (performance will be held next Saturday at 3pm) ADMISSION: $150 TEL: 6440-8115 INFO: E-mail karmen@necessary.org to apply. Go to tinyurl.com/workshopforseniors

FESTIVALS

Yee-Ha! Singapore - Country Line Dance Festival 2017

This two-day fiesta features country music, food, line dancing and more, including prizes for the best-dressed participant.

WHERE: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Today, 6 - 10pm, tomorrow, 3 - 10pm WHERE: Amphitheatre, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten ADMISSION: $40 (today) & $50 (tomorrow); $80 (both days) INFO: Tickets from ascentgroup.sg/yeehasingapore2017

Singapore International Jazz Festival & The Late Show 2017

The festival for jazz aficionados returns, with a line-up that includes multiple Grammy Award-winners such as Corinne Bailey Rae, Esperanza Spalding and Youssou N'Dour. There will be a new indoor stage - The Late Show - which will include more live performances, celebrity DJ sets and an impromptu all-star jam session led by Jean-Paul "Bluey" Maunick of Citrus Sun.

WHERE: Event Plaza/Marina Bay Sands Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall F, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Main Festival: March 31 - April 2, 4 - 10.30pm; The Late Show: March 31 & April 1, 10pm - 4am ADMISSION: From $112 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg or www.sing-jazz.com