West expected at Fashion Week show

Two months after being hospitalised for exhaustion, US rapper Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at the New York Fashion Week, his producer has revealed.

The 39-year-old, who is still recovering from memory loss, was hospitalised after abruptly cancelling the remainder of his Pablo tour following a week of curtailed concerts and rants about politics.

He was expected to be at yesterday's (US time) New York presentation of his latest Yeezy collection of high-end athleisure wear for sports brand Adidas.

West's previous collections were often spectacles, and they were popular stops during the New York Fashion Week celebrations.