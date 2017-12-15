Win The Academy of Enchantment's Royal launch party

Does your little one fancy being a princess?

The Academy of Enchantment is set to be Singapore’s premier princess party entertainment initiative. It is a continuation of Syrena, Singapore’s First Mermaid’s legacy of creating magic and crafting unforgettable moments and memories for the little ones and families of Singapore.

Enjoy a magical afternoon at The Academy of Enchantment's Royal launch on Dec 30, where your child can indulge in a princess fiesta filled with songs, games, dances, and a special appearance by the Never Never Land Mermaids of Syrena’s Singapore Mermaid School.

We are giving away 2 pairs of tickets worth $90 each (each ticket admits one parent and one child) to the Royal launch on Dec 30, 2pm to 5pm, at the loft above KARA Café and Dessert Bar.

For more information, visit https://www.academyofenchantment.com/royal-launch.

To win, answer the question below. Contest ends Dec 25, 11.59pm.