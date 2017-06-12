Win a Limited Edition Lego Singapore Food Culture Mini-Build set

It seems that everybody loves Lego.

Millions of all ages around the globe have been inspired to create amazing structures using the brightly-coloured bricks.

Inspiration can come from anywhere -even food.

Inspired by Singapore's food culture, the Lego Group has launched five exclusive Singapore Food Culture Mini-Builds.

There's a hawker food cart...

The essential chilli crab...

Old-school classics such as Nyonya kueh...

And the traditional kaya toast breakfast set – complete with kopi and soft-boiled eggs...

Completing the group is a cheeky nod to "choping".

Each of these can be collected individually with a minimum purchase of $80 of Lego products in a single receipt at redemption outlets.

Food Cart is redeemable until June 18 at Parkway Parade Atrium, Kaya Toast until June 18 at Toys "R" Us VivoCity, Chope seat from June 17 to June 25 at Lego Certified store Suntec City, and Chilli Crab from June 245 to July 2 at Lego Certified store at Nex.

For more information, go to LEGO.build/amazingsg

We have two full sets of these limited-edition Lego Singapore Food Culture Mini-Builds to be won, courtesy of the Lego Group.

LEGO's Singapore Food Culture Mini-Builds collection TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

To win, simply answer the question below.

Contest closes Sunday, June 17 at 11.59pm