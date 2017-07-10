Win tickets to Cirque du Soleil's Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to Singapore with KOOZA, a new production paying homage to their roots by combining thrilling, heart-stopping acrobatic performance with the art of clowning.

The name KOOZA is inspired by the Sanskrit word “Koza” which means “box”, “chest”, or “treasure”, and emerging from this magical box is an international cast of 50 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from 19 different countries performing heart-stopping feats and laugh-out-loud antics to a live soundtrack fusion of jazz, funk and Bollywood beats.

The KOOZA story follows The Innocent who represents the child within us all, as he takes a journey of self-discovery through a kingdom of eccentric characters, electrifying thrills and out-of-the-box surprises.

Presented in a colorful medley of costumes and characters, KOOZA springs open like a bejeweled toy box to capture the audience’s imagination and set pulses racing.

We are giving away 10 pairs of Cat 3 KOOZA tickets to the July 18 show, courtesy of Sliding Doors Entertainment.

The show starts 8pm. Doors open 1 hour before.

KOOZA is at the Big Top Tent next to Marina Bay Sands.

