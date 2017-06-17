5 quick home decor tips
Colours are the foundation of any room, so work with hues that you like and find relaxing.
- When buying new furniture, start with the bigger pieces such as the sofa and dining table. Then go on to smaller accent pieces like the coffee table, carpet and artwork.
- See where you can add in plants or floral prints to bring life and colour into the rooms.
- Mirrors, especially full-length ones, can add space to your rooms.
- Brighten dark corners and add some dimension to the space with lamps and lights.
- SMITA TIWARY