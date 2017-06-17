Shopping

5 quick home decor tips

Smita Tiwary
Jun 17, 2017 06:00 am

  • Colours are the foundation of any room, so work with hues that you like and find relaxing.

  • When buying new furniture, start with the bigger pieces such as the sofa and dining table. Then go on to smaller accent pieces like the coffee table, carpet and artwork.
  • See where you can add in plants or floral prints to bring life and colour into the rooms.
  • Mirrors, especially full-length ones, can add space to your rooms.
  • Brighten dark corners and add some dimension to the space with lamps and lights.

- SMITA TIWARY

Jazz up your home this festive season
Shopping

How to jazz up your home this Hari Raya

DECORhomeHari Raya

Smita Tiwary

Read articles by Smita Tiwary