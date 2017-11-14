Achieve your beauty goals
ESTHEMEDICA
The Singapore-based Asian distributor of skincare and medical aesthetics products has exclusively brought in BeauteScience EstheWhite and EstheShield oral supplements to Asia.
Sold in a twin pack, EstheWhite and EstheShield ($199) are all-natural and high-potency formulations to provide the highest efficacy of skin whitening and sun-damage protection.
They are now available at PlusHealth Medical Clinic, The Rafflesian Clinic & Surgery, The Lifestyle Clinic, Evan Woo Breast and Plastic Surgery, Face On Clinic, KK Breast Centre, Prive Clinic and Celevenus Wellness & Aesthetic Clinic.
K-PALETTE
Get to know the 1 Day Tattoo Tint family from the Japanese beauty brand. Its Real Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner ($19.90) comes with a new black shade that is perfect for achieving a soft and flattering look.
The Lasting Eyebrow Tint ($23.90) adds colour for natural and full-looking brows that lasts up to a week. Both are available at Sasa, Robinsons, BHG and selected Watsons and Guardian stores.
The Lasting Lip Tint ($19.90) can be purchased from Robinsons, BHG and selected Guardian stores, while the Lasting Cheek Tint ($19.90) is exclusively available at selected Guardian stores.
SCHWARZKOPF
Achieve your hair goals with the German haircare brand's new Seborin range. Its anti-hairfall heroes include the Seborin Aktiv Hair Tonic ($12.90) that has ginger root extract which activates hair roots and increases blood circulation.
The Seborin Caffeine Shampoo ($11.90) has caffeine to stimulate hair follicles to grow, while the Seborin Triple-Effect Shampoo ($14.90) and Seborin Hair Tonic ($15.90) help dust off dandruff with formulas that soothe the scalp and keep it healthy. The series is available at Guardian and Watsons stores.
