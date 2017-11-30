Be creative with optical illusion walls while shopping at FairPrice

The 3D optical illusion walls can be found at selected FairPrice outlets.

The Christmas period might be a little frantic for some.

From choosing the right decoration and food for a party to sending out the invitations - and shopping for presents - there are many things to be done.

But Christmas is also about spending time with loved ones. Sometimes, quality time is one of the best gifts we can offer to those who matter.

So what better way to combine shopping and spending time with your loved ones than trying your hand at the claw machine or posing at the 3D optical illusion wall while hitting the store together?

There is no white Christmas in our little red dot, but with special Christmas 3D optical illusion walls, you can fulfil fantasies of being in a winter wonderland through photos.

Challenge your family members to see who can come up with the funniest pose.

Be it pretending to balance on a bright red sleigh pulled by reindeers or pretending to build a snowman, customers can have fun creating photos worthy of Instagram at the 3D optical illusion walls of selected FairPrice outlets.

Also, stand a chance to win $50 FairPrice Gift Vouchers.

Customers can participate by uploading their most creative photos onto Instagram with the hashtag #JollyFairPriceXmas and tagging the location.

The contest has started and ends on Dec 27. The top 20 creative poses will be chosen as winners.

Some children, or even adults, may say that the claw machine is one of the most addictive arcade games.

This Christmas, claw machines can also be found in selected FairPrice outlets.

Family members can huddle together in excitement as they watch one another attempt to win a Christmas treat from FairPrice's claw machine from now until Dec 27, after spending a minimum of $50 in a single receipt.

From travel cutlery sets to groceries such as potato sticks, customers can have fun "clawing" out a gift before setting it below the Christmas tree.

This is also one of the best ways to get a gift and surprise themselves after shopping.

If that is not enough, fret not.

FairPrice will be giving out $100,000 worth of $500 Gift Vouchers to 200 lucky winners.

Customers are eligible to apply after spending a minimum of $30 in a single receipt. Check out the Christmas e-catalogue at http://po.st/JollyFairPriceXmas for more deals.