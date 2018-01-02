Beauty bites

TARTE COSMETICS

The US brand's new Rainforest of the Sea collection ($20 to $65) is infused with ingredients such as marine algae and flower extracts.

Powered with antioxidants, it is the perfect solution for skin hydration and renewal in urban climates.

The range includes water foundations and concealers, tinted lip balms, palettes for correcting, contouring and highlighting as well as eyeshadows.

It is available exclusively at all Sephora stores and online.

BROWHAUS

PHOTO: BROWHAUS

Joining cult favourite Browhaus Extend Lash & Brow Serum from the local eyebrow and eyelash grooming chain are two lash must-haves.

The rose-scented HD Lengthening Mascara ($22.90) is waterproof and flake-proof, promising long-lasting curl with no clump.

The Undercoat Lash & Brow Conditioner ($65) is a leave-in conditioner that helps protect and restore dry and damaged lashes.

Both products are available at all Browhaus outlets.

YAKSON

PHOTO: YAKSON SINGAPORE

For Yakson Singapore's first anniversary, the Korean aesthetics brand has launched facial treatments ($198 a session) exclusively at its HarbourFront Centre outlet. Comprising Acne Care, Pigmentation Care and Scar Care, it is coupled with a unique facial massage technique that helps enhance blood circulation and expel toxins and impurities.

Yakson Singapore has also debuted EOS Beaute, a range of natural skincare products that repair, regenerate and hydrate the skin. EOS Beaute, which includes the Repair Collagen Series ($550), is available at all Yakson Singapore centres.