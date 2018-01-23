Beauty bites

THE AESTHETICS MEDICAL CLINIC

Named Best Anti-Ageing Programme in Harper's Bazaar's Spa Awards 2018, the local aesthetic clinic's Rejuvenating Laser ($2,988 for 10 sessions) is an advanced laser treatment that provides a combination of thermal lifting and toning.

Pulses of laser light are absorbed into the dermis to treat the ageing support structure.

The body's natural healing process rebuilds skin tissue with fresh, new collagen and elastin - the building blocks of smooth, youthful skin.

The treatment is available at The Aesthetics Medical Clinic at Paragon, Shaw Centre and Bukit Batok Civil Service Club.

SULWHASOO

An upgraded formula from the Korean luxury beauty brand's best-selling Perfecting Cushion, the new Perfecting Cushion EX ($80, inclusive of refill) is enhanced with Sulwhasoo's unique Slim Fit High Coverage formula - a formulation that disperses pigments in water instead of oil, allowing the foundation to glide on and blend seamlessly.

The new Perfecting Cushion EX comes in seven shades, with two new shade additions.

The Perfecting Cushion EX is now available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters.

ALBION

The Japanese cosmetics brand celebrates its anti-ageing cream Ex-Vie Ginza's anniversary with the exclusive Ex-Vie Ginza Eau De Parfum, a blend of elegance and femininity.

Housed in a sleek and elegant white bottle, the scent takes inspiration from a rose bouquet and contains top notes of citrusand fruits, floral middle note and woody base note.

The Ex-Vie Ginza Eau De Parfum is available with Ex-Vie Ginza in Albion's Ex-Vie Ginza Anniversary Set ($1,100) from Takashimaya Department Store.