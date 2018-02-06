Beauty bites

LIESE

Flaunt those locks this Chinese New Year with the Japanese brand's limited-edition Liese Creamy Bubble Color in Violet Red and Liese Blaune Creamy Foam Color in Light Warm Brown and Warm Brown.

A luxurious deep auburn red shade, Violet Red will add a magical touch to your tresses, making you and your outfit stand out this festive season.

With the same thick and non-drip formula, the Liese Blaune foam covers even the hardest-to-reach areas, covering grey hair perfectly.

From now till end-Feb, both ranges are going at $16.90 (usual price $19.90) and are available at supermarkets and leading pharmacies, such as Guardian and Watsons.

THREE

The holistic Japanese beauty brand's spring/summer collection, Song of Ascendance, features the new Lyrical Lip Bloom series and new additions to its existing Whisper Gloss for eyes and Epic Mini Dash for cheeks and lips.

Three's Lyrical Lip Bloom (above, $48) - with seven bold shades - enhances natural lip colour with a hint of pink and a matte finish, while moisturising the lips.

The Whisper Gloss series ($45) has five new subtle and soft misty hues, blending in on delicate eyelids for a dewy, glowing radiance.

Give your cheeks a rosy glow with two new shades from Three's Epic Mini Dash ($43).

For an easy lip and cheek pairing, it can also be layered on the lips for a soft pout and luminous finish.

The collection is available at all Three stores and boutiques.

HYSSES

Celebrate love and invite prosperity this month with the local aromatherapy company's limited-edition Jubilance scent, available until Feb 28, which comes in the form of an essential oil ($28) and room scent spray ($32.90).

Its nuanced layers meld in a harmonious blend, with fresh citrus notes denoting new beginnings and cheer this Chinese New Year.

As for Valentine's Day, share the Hedgehog Couple Trinket (above, $49.90), an adorable pair of clay diffusers, with your partner. You can also treat your skin with Hysses' new Floral Mists ($29.90), available in Lavender, Jasmine, Rose or Chamomile.

Each bottle is infused with the aromatherapeutic benefits of pure essential oils to improve skin with the wonders of nature.

They are available at all Hysses stores.