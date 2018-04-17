Beauty bites

LA PRAIRIE

The Swiss beauty brand has introduced its White Caviar Creme Extraordinaire ($1,090), a lavish moisturising cream that offers new levels of luminosity and evenness.

PHOTOS: LA PRAIRIE

The breakthrough research of La Prairie's scientists has engendered the single most powerful illuminating molecule yet, infused in a cream that works to banish dark spots and other skin discolourations.

It illuminates the skin, with results that are measurable in two weeks, visible in four and extraordinary in eight.

The White Caviar Creme Extraordinaire is now available at all La Prairie counters.

BMF BELLA MARIE FRANCE

The local beauty services expert has launched its new five-phased SkinEnergie5 skincare treatment. Taking about 100 minutes, it provides immediate results with no downtime.

PHOTOS: BMF BELLA MARIE FRANCE

BMF Bella Marie France is the first in the market to offer this revolutionary multi-functional technology from Sweden.Its customised solutions treat various skin concerns, including pigmentation, wrinkles and more.

An exclusive trial of SkinEnergie5 is now available at all BMF Bella Marie France beauty gyms at an introductory price of $138 (usual price $320) with a complimentary Proteo Hyaluronic Acid moisturising and anti-ageing serum worth $68. The promotion ends on April 30.

CLARINS

Go matte with the new Joli Rouge Velvet lipsticks ($40) from the French cosmetics and skincare company.

They boast a luminous matte finish that promotes sexy, sophisticated lips for hours thanks to the Velvet Booster+ complex. Find your shade among these colour families: nudes, pinks and reds.

PHOTOS: CLARINS

Enriched with ingredients such as apricot oil and organic marsh samphire, the Joli Rouge Velvet allows you to enjoy a matte finish while keeping your lips hydrated, soft and supple.

They are available at all Clarins counters, including the Clarins boutique at Ion Orchard and online at www.clarins.com