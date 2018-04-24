Beauty bites

PHOTOS: LUXE BOTANICS

LUXE BOTANICS

The local brand has unveiled its latest product in the Camu range, the Camu Brightening Mist.

This energising tonic transforms dull, tired complexions, revitalising skin to lock in moisture for a soft, dewy glow.

It contains concentrated extracts of camu camu berry rich in vitamin C, which work with damascus rosewater and botanical antioxidants to calm and soothe irritations and quell imperfections.

Camu camu berry is nature's brightening powerhouse, helping to impart luminosity and radiance. Priced at US$32 ($42), the mist is available at www.luxebotanics.com and www.neimanmarcus.com.

PHOTOS: REFA

REFA

The Japanese brand brings you the home-spa experience with ReFa Clear ($360, right), a new and revolutionary face-washing device that delivers cleansing power that is both gentle and effective on skin.

It uses elliptical sonic vibrations, quality Japanese Kumano Fude brush bristles and 3D sonic ion technology to deep-cleanse pores.

Formulated to complement the ReFa Clear, the ReFa Cream Wash ($70, above) creates a rich, ultrafine foam that enhances the cleansing power of ReFa Clear.

The ReFa Clear and Cream Wash are now available at all Sephora stores, Takashimaya, Tangs, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.

PHOTOS: YOUNG LIVING

YOUNG LIVING

Savvy Minerals, the US essential oils and wellness solutions brand's mineral-based make-up line, is natural and perfect for a green beauty routine.

Check out the Misting Spray ($33.55, above), which helps with mineral powder application apart from soothing skin.

When used together with the essential brush set ($188), the spray offers the mineral-based products greater coverage and richer colour payoff. Simply spray the brush, tap onto the desired product and buff away.

Savvy Minerals is available at Young Living Singapore at TripleOne Somerset and online at www.youngliving.com.sg.