Beauty bites

JILL STUART BEAUTY

Discover the charming new beauty brand from US fashion designer Jill Stuart and Japanese multinational personal care company Kosé Corporation that is winning the hearts of women everywhere.

Jill Stuart Beauty makes its debut in Singapore and presents a curated selection for the local market, including the award-winning Ribbon Couture Eyes ($64) and the popular Lip Blossom ($38).

Its latest offering is the Loose Blush ($54), a loose powder-type single colour blush with a soft puff stick that creates a rosy look that seems to rise up from within, and a delicate shimmer as if it has gently melted onto skin.

It is available in five colours, with a sixth limited edition highlight colour.

Jill Stuart Beauty is available at Sephora ION Orchard.

MAMONDE

Infused with the skincare benefits of white magnolia and comprising four offerings for a complete brightening skincare regimen, the Korean beauty brand's Pure White Ultra Active Line puts lustre back into the skin with its brightening and firming properties.

The Pure White Ultra Active Essence ($54) contains violet magnolia vitality capsules suspended in a clear white magnolia brightening gel.

The former adds a rosy-pink vitality to skin, and the latter provides a lifting effect, reducing yellow pallor in dull skin. They have a synergistic, revitalising effect.

The Mamonde Pure White Ultra Active Line is now available at the Ngee Ann City boutique and Mamonde counters at Tangs VivoCity and Isetan Tampines, as well as Lazada.

KENZOKI

The sensorial skincare line from French luxury house Kenzo has relaunched its Asian plants-inspired skincare range.

Kenzoki's star product is the Belle De Jour Dream Night Mask ($136), which helps to rebalance skin by wrapping skin in a protective bubble, thereby reducing the harmful effects of UV rays and external aggression suffered during the day.

Formulated with White Lotus extract and a new ingredient, Belle de Nuit, the best-selling anti-ageing sleeping mask revitalises and repairs the skin at night to illuminate one's complexion the next morning.

A travel-friendly version, the Belle De Jour Beauty-to-go Dream Night Mask ($31), has also been released.

Kenzoki is available exclusively at all Sephora Singapore stores and www.sephora.sg.