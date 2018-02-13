Beauty bites

WATSONS

Celebrate Chinese New Year with the healthcare and beauty retailer's CNY Survival Guide, featuring products that promise to match your lip colour to your red packet and refresh your eyes for those non-stop rounds of visiting.

Greet your relatives in the DHC Pure Colour Lip Cream ($23.90), which provides colour control, a base and SPF 13 protection.Get picture-perfect for family photos by protecting your skin with Watsons Tencel Facial Masks ($14.90 for 10) containing oxygenated Jeju water and hyaluronic acid. Treat and cover your blemishes at the same time with centella asiatica extract in the Cosrx Clear Fit Spot Concealer ($20.90). The lightweight formula provides protection from the sun with SPF 47 while the colour stays true and wears evenly.

Recover from the festivities with the DHC Eye Bright ($51.90), which is packed with natural ingredients to reduce puffiness. The cooling effect of the gel also promotes better blood circulation, making your eyes appear sharper and clearer.

All products are now available at Watsons stores and online at www.watsons.com.sg.

ORBIS

The Japanese beauty brand introduces the 2018 edition of the Night Time Pack Koubijin ($48), the leave-on sleeping mask with a unique cream-like texture that allows for rich application, yet is non-sticky and can be absorbed by the skin effectively.

The White Strawberry Extract in the mask promotes collagen synthesis that has firming effects for enhanced skin elasticity.

The 2018 Night Time Pack Koubijin is available at all Orbis stores, counters and www.orbis.com.sg.

ESCENTIALS

Forget flowers. Evoke happy memories this Valentine’s Day with fragrances from the homegrown beauty brand that is infused with floral notes, which perfectly accentuate your significant other.

The light, feminine Maison Francis Kurkdjian A La Rose mist’s ($100) alcohol-free formula is gentle on the hair, releasing a luminous and floral sillage.

Rich layers of balsam and vanilla conceal a whiff of danger and mystery, making Amouroud Dark Orchid perfume ($300) a hypnotic choice.

They are now available at Escentials Paragon and Escentials Tangs at Tangs Plaza.