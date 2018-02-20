Beauty bites

THE FACE SHOP

The South Korean cosmetics brand has launched its new range of Flat Velvet and Glossy lipsticks ($16), which leave you with soft, defined and velvety lips with just one swipe.

They deliver the functionality of a lip liner with an intense colour pigment to achieve vivid lips that last for hours. The precision comes from their flat, angular tip .

The Flat Velvet lipstick feels soft to the touch with a semi-matte finish, while the Flat Glossy lipstick creates an overall shiny and moisturised look, ideal for days when one's lips are chapped.

They are available at all The Face Shop outlets.

REFA

The Japanese beauty brand has introduced its new ReFa Carat Face ($280), a combination of platinum brilliance and elegant curves tipped with a 360-degree multi-angular compact roller.

Designed to fit easily in your hand, it generates mild microcurrent that targets the cheekbones, jawline and other features to shape the contours of the face, leaving skin radiant and lifted.

Created to complement the rolling care is the ReFa Face-Up Cream ($72), which is exclusively developed with nanotechnology. Its three-layered structure enhances skin cell turnover and prevents ageing while boosting hydration.

The ReFa Carat Face and ReFa Face-Up Cream are available at all Sephora stores, Takashimaya, Tangs, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.