Beauty bites

MAKE UP STORE

Fall in love with the rosy and romantic look by the Swedish make-up brand's Loire collection, inspired by 18th-century French decor and delicate shades.

Try the Marble Microshadow in Romance or Microshadow in Marriage (both $23), Make Up Store's micro-fine, high-pigment eyeshadows that promise long-lasting results.

Enriched with vitamin E, these eyeshadows boast exquisite textures for a smooth and even application.

Top off your look with Lipstick in Blossom (X-matte) ($32), which glides on easily with long-wearing colour results.

The Loire collection is available at all Make Up Store outlets at 313@Somerset, Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons JEM.

LIERAC

Its new double day and night concentrate for round-the-clock correction of stubborn dark spots is here.

Formulated with a trio of active ingredients - hexyl r, sea daffodil extract and plantain extract - the French beauty brand's Lumilogie Day & Night Dark-Spot Correction Double Concentrate ($108) acts on dark spots 24 hours a day.

Inspired by aesthetic techniques, such as LED treatment and peeling, it promises to leave skin luminous and radiant. The results increase with use and a more even complexion has reportedly been experienced after seven days in a clinical study. Expect a fresh floral fragrance.

The Lumilogie Day & Night Dark-Spot Correction Double Concentrate is available at Beauty by Nature at Ion Orchard, Robinsons and online at Redmart, Zalora, Zilingo and Shopee.

A DRBRAND

Local beauty brand A DrBrand is offering a DrGL EMPOWER Box Set ($88) comprising curated beauty must-haves designed to pamper and revitalise you from head to toe.

The set contains a cleanser, toner, moisturiser and an eye repair; an anti-hair loss solution and cleanser; and a $20 DrGL product voucher, $150 DrHair treatment voucher, $200 DrSpa/DrHair package discount voucher and DrSpa Repair & Rejuvenate Facial worth $300.

The DrGL EMPOWER Box Set is available this month at DrSpa boutiques and DrGL online.