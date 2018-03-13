Beauty bites

INNISFREE

The South Korean beauty brand's Jeju Color Picker collection picks its vibrant hues from Jongdal-ri Hydrangea Road in Jeju, home to a bloom of hydrangeas in summertime.

Bid adieu to dull dark circles and uneven skin tones with the Color Correcting Kit ($21). It comes in three colours: Cloud Pink Hydrangeas, Fresh Hydrangea Stems and Enchanting Light Purple Hydrangea.

The Blooming Highlighter ($25), with five pastel colours that blend naturally into your skin, is formulated with pearl binders and helps you look radiant.

The Real Color Nail ($4) is now available in five new hues. It will be your new go-to for a much-needed pop of colour .

The Jeju Color Picker collection is available at all Innisfree stores.

MEDICUBE

The South Korean skincare brand's best-selling Red Erasing Cream ($37), great for blemishes and spots, has finally debuted in Singapore.

Containing portulaca extract, jojoba seed oil and tomato extract, it fades dark spots and takes care of wrinkles.

Medicube's Red Solution Kit ($24) consists of 24 targeted spot treatment patches and a Red Spot Cream that makes hygienic skincare possible at home, while the Red Cleansing Pad ($45) is a low pH cleansing pad clinically tested to remove make-up and impurities deep within pores.

The products are available at selected Guardian stores, including Takashimaya, VivoCity, Nex and Jurong Point.

THE COVETTE CLINIC

Newly launched at Ion Orchard by the Global Wellness Group, The Covette Clinic is a premier destination for luxury aesthetic medicine, beauty and wellness.

More than just a clinic, it is also a global advisory board, and the first in the world to unite a league of celebrated doctors from around the world - including Dr Frank Lee, Dr Roberto Pizzamiglio and Dr Amanda Wong-Powell - to offer their knowledge to the clinic's treatment programmes and skincare products.

From tailored treatments for face, hair and body, to regular maintenance and continuing education, the clinic's non-invasive programmes are designed to achieve optimum results with minimal downtime.

It offers two stunning suites that come with shower and vanity facilities, reserved for members to experience their treatments in complete privacy.