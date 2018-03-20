Beauty bites

The Aging Care Moisture Lotion ($36.80) nourishes and moisturises, the Aging Care Gel Cream ($46.80) hydrates while firming skin, and the Aging Care Moisture Cream ($46.80) soothes dry and sensitive skin while leaving an airy afterfeel.

KATE TOKYO

Japanese cosmetics brand Kate Tokyo has two new additions for your eye make-up arsenal for spring/summer 2018.

The fan favourite Kate Super Sharp Liner Ex 20th ($17) range has got a special commemorative repackaging and a limited-edition new colour that is lighter than black, but richer than brown - perfect for creating natural-looking and larger eyes.

The Kate Eye Shade Maker ($17) is an eyeliner designed to easily fill in the spaces between the eyelashes after applying mascara.

The Kate Super Sharp Liner Ex 20th is exclusively available at Welcia-BHG Bugis and Welcia-BHG Northpoint, while the Kate Eye Shade Maker is available at Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Lazada and selected Sasa and Watsons stores.

CUREL

The Japanese beauty brand's new Aging Care Series promises to improve your skin's resilience within eight weeks via a simple two-step process for those who want a gentler and simpler approach to fight skin ageing.

Curel's Aging Care Series is available exclusively at Watsons stores.

AESTHETIC REJUVENATION THERAPY (ART) BY VERITA

The Verita Healthcare Group, in collaboration with medical director Ram Nath from local skincare clinic The Wellness Clinic, has opened Aesthetic Rejuvenation Therapy (Art) by Verita at Wheelock Place.

Its facial treatment CryoLift Correct Hydra Therapy ($210) deeply hydrates skin, replenishing moisture with a special serum with micro-filler effects .

The Pure Oxygen Facial Therapy ($180) uses natural ingredients to repair and enhance skin quality.

The treatment also provides allergy relief, whitens skin and improves dry, oily or problematic skin.