Beauty bites

Spa Nes is located at Orient Palace, Level Two, Annex@Furama Riverfront.

FANCL

Power up your facial cleansing routine with the Japanese skincare brand's reformulated MCO Mild Cleansing Oil ($30).

Now enhanced with an upgraded formula and incorporating the latest Nano Cleansing Technology, it not only removes stubborn make-up and grime but also targets and dissolves keratotic plugs more effectively, leaving skin moisturised and supple.

Use it together with the cult favourite Facial Washing Powder ($26), which contains amino acid derivatives, agar and rice starch to help diminish clogged pores while retaining skin's moisture levels for smoother and hydrated skin.

Both products are now available at FANCL stores at Isetan Scotts, Robinsons Raffles City, Suntec City, VivoCity, 313@somerset, Bugis Junction and Westgate.

LUNASOL

The Japanese cosmetics brand's Spring 2018 Sweet Chic Purification collection captivates with its modern, beautiful colours.

Fan favourite Macaron Nuance Eyes ($43) comes in eight limited edition single-colour eye shadows inspired by the vibrant colours of macarons.

The soft-textured powder gives sheer tints to the eyes and the vivid colours naturally blend with the skin tone, creating an airy spring look.

LUNASOL's Sweet Chic Purification collection is now available at KANEBO counters at Takashimaya Departmental Store, Isetan Scotts, OG People's Park, OG Orchard Point and OG Albert Complex.

SPA NES

Pamper yourself at this one-stop wellness hub offering South-East Asian healing therapies, spa facials and body massages.

It is also one of the first spas in Singapore to offer TCM consultations by certified practitioners.

The invigorating 90-minute Spa Nes Signature Massage ($168) uses a special concoction of orchid essential oils with unique techniques inspired by Swedish, Thai and Chinese acupressure massage styles.

An orchid is used for its healing powers and sweet aroma to help reduce fatigue and stress and improve the skin with its rich antioxidants.