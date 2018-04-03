Beauty bites

GUERLAIN

The French beauty brand has introduced three additions to its La Petite Robe Noir range .

Give your lips more colour with La Petite Robe Noir Lip Color Ink ($44). Thanks to a "no texture" effect, application is easy with buildable results. With 15 shades available, mix several shades together for endless options.

The Brow Duo - brow mascara and highlighter ($42) - combines a mascara on one side for fuller brows and a creamy-textured highlighter on the other for bigger, brighter eyes.

Lastly, the Roll'Ink Liner ($46) has a wheel-shaped applicator that glides over the eyelid and boasts an ultra-black, no-transfer waterproof formula that stays put all day.

The products are now available at Tangs, Takashimaya and Metro Paragon.

REVIVE AESTHETICS

Banish stubborn fats for good with the local wellness centre's latest offering, 4F Fat Freeze Fat Flush.

The needle-less, non-invasive treatment uses an innovative fat-freezing procedure with minimal pain and flushes out fats instantly. Thermoelectric cooling freezes and kills unwanted fats at targeted areas and reshapes the body.

A single session of one targeted area ($160) lasts for 90 minutes and an additional five minutes of massage is done to stabilise and further increase the lymphatic drainage and metabolism for the fats to be flushed out at a faster rate.

From now to May, first-time customers at REvive Aesthetics (The Central, #03-48) pay $58 for a session, $110 for two sessions and $160 for three sessions.

THEFACESHOP

The South Korean skincare label has launched its Dr Belmeur Advanced Line, which helps improve overall skin condition and encourages healthy-looking skin.

The Advanced Cica Recovery Serum ($44) helps to retain your skin's moisture while strengthening the its barrier and elasticity. It is suitable for sensitive skin that is prone to irritation.

For damaged skin, the Advanced Cica Recovery Cream ($44) provides intensive care and is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

The Advanced Cica Hyaluronic Mask ($4.90) revitalises skin while the Advanced Cica Recovery Hand Cream ($16) moisturises hands and nails.

The Dr Belmeur Advanced Line is now available at all THEFACESHOP outlets.