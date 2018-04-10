Beauty bites

WATSONS

WATSONS

This month, the healthcare and beauty chain's latest range of beauty products from Korea and Japan are perfectly in line with the cherry blossom season.

The Korean-made Collagen by Watsons Cleansing Bubbles ($14.90) leaves skin energised and purified, with a soft silicon brush that exfoliates and clears pores.

Also part of the same range are make-up removers like the Cleansing Oil to Foam ($13.90) for light to normal use and the Cleansing Balm ($13.90) for heavy use.

For more pastel pink power, check out the Cezanne Make Keep Base ($15.90), which brightens your complexion, makes your make-up stay put and keeps the shine at bay all day.

The formula is non-sticky and gives your skin a smooth finish while blurring imperfections and minimising your pores.

Containing shea butter, olive oil and jojoba oil, the Cezanne Lasting Gloss Lip PK2 (Pink) ($12.90) gives your lips a cherry pink tint and a vibrant shine without being sticky.

WATSONS

The products are now available at all Watsons stores islandwide.

INNISFREE

The Korean beauty brand's Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Range is the latest addition to its anti-ageing offerings.

INNISFREE

The collection's Essence ($46) is an anti-ageing product infused with active ingredients that gives energy to the skin for a healthy and radiant complexion, while the Skin ($30) contains active ingredients that treat the five signs of skin ageing, namely loss of moisture, vibrant energy, glow, firmness and wrinkles.

Add the Lotion ($30) into your daily beauty ritual for deep skin moisturisation. From the moment of application, the lotion melts seamlessly onto the skin, transforming into a liquid that is quickly absorbed.

The Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Range is now available at Innisfree stores islandwide.

LANEIGE

The Korean beauty brand's Layering Cover Cushion & Concealing Base ($43) is an innovative 2-in-1 cushion foundation, designed with a concealer and cushion base to provide perfect coverage and durability throughout the day as layering continues.

LANEIGE

Formulated with an Aqua Melting technology, the Concealing Base is a balm-like concealer that gently melts and blends seamlessly into the skin when applied.

With Illuminating Jewel Powder and Litchi Skin Extract, the Layering Cover Cushion acts as the skin foundation that delivers a flawless and moisturised finish.

The product is now available at Laneige boutiques islandwide, Zalora and Lazada.