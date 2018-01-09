Beauty buys

FENTY BEAUTY

Whether you're looking for the perfect red, everyday nude or moody blue, Barbadian pop star Rihanna's cosmetics brand Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($28) has you covered.

There are 14 shades to complement all moods, all skin tones, all day.

The ultra slim lipstick has a long-wearing, petal-soft matte finish, with a light-as-air texture that glides on creamy and stays put, with no bleeding or feathering after application.

The Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is available at Sephora Singapore and online.

JYUNKA

Developed in Japan and made in France, the M+ Fluid ($344) by homegrown anti-ageing skincare brand Jyunka encapsulates the purest grade of the L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) with patented Qu-some technology that helps the fluid to penetrate the deepest layers of skin to reach the muscular level.

This allows the M+ Fluid to stimulate collagen, elastin and skin cell production to plump up fine lines, lift sagging skin, lighten pigmentation, reduce dark eye circles and tighten pores for visible skin improvement. M+ Fluid is available at the Jyunka Concept Center at Pacific Plaza.

IREN

Ikeda Spa, which offers traditional Japanese onsen, massage, facial and beauty treatments, has launched its skincare line Irén to pamper your skin while simplifying your beauty regime.

The Massage Cleansing Cream ($85) is a dual-function face cleanser that can cleanse and boost skin health while the Skin Clear Lotion ($78) multitasks as a toner, moisturiser and essence in a single application.

The range also includes the world's first on-the-go sprayable Customised Serums ($58), each charged with superfruit concentrates.

Iren is available at Face Shower Bar by Irén at CityLink Mall.