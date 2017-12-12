Beauty buys: Enhance your look for the new year

THE AESTHETICS MEDICAL CLINIC

Experience high-performance photo rejuvenation results with the local aesthetic clinic's Clarity Programme, which boasts minimal to no downtime.

The treatment combines pigment-targeting lasers and skin-brightening devices synergistically to relieve skin problems and bring out the skin's natural glow, and help to reduce the red appearance of acne lesions.

The Clarity Programme and home care Post-Laser Mask ($88) are now available at The Aesthetics Medical Clinic at Shaw Centre and Paragon.

For more information, call 6235-8770 or e-mail info@tamc.com.sg.

APRILSKIN

The Seoul-based natural cosmetics brand has launched in Singapore with its new Back To True Nature (BTTN) herbal water-based skincare line.

The BTTN Pink Natural Line offers solutions for those with dehydrated oily skin as well as oily skin on which make-up easily melts away.

It consists of three products: Pink Natural Toner ($32), Pink Natural Ampoule ($35), and Pink Natural Cream ($38).

Aprilskin has also introduced its Perfect Magic Snow Cream ($40), a moisturising instant tone-up cream infused with Himalayan glacier milk, and Magic Snow Sun Stick ($25), a lightweight invisible sunscreen stick with SPF 50+/PA+++.

They are available at selected Guardian stores islandwide.

MEDICUBE

The derma-cosmetic skincare brand from South Korea has released 15 products from its Red Line, which targets acne-prone skin, and Zero Line, which focuses on pore treatment.

The Red Line's Red Body Bar ($24) is specifically formulated with healthy botanically-derived ingredients such as tea tree, red bean and basil to treat acne on the back, chest and the décolleté area by thoroughly cleansing the skin and removing excess sebum.

The Zero Pore Pad ($35) from the Zero Line is a hydrating peeling toner pad which helps minimise enlarged pores due to hot and humid weather.

Medicube is now available at selected Guardian stores islandwide.