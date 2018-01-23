Beauty resolutions for active women to get glowing skin

Alternate your hairstyles when you hit the gym to avoid breakages.

Make 2018 your year to shine.

And no, we're not talking about oily and greasy skin.

Instead, go forth and get the dewy, healthy glow you've always wanted.

Just follow these easy beauty resolutions tailor-made for active, fit women and your skin will thank you for it.

ALWAYS USE SUNSCREEN

I have a love-hate relationship with it. On the one hand, I'm well aware of how important it is, not just to prevent the signs of premature ageing like pigmentation and wrinkles, but also to ultimately protect against skin cancer.

Yet, I'm not as diligent in applying and re-applying sunscreen as I should be.

I still leave the house without sunscreen on my body and re-apply sunscreen on my face only when I remember.

To make this resolution easier to follow, invest in a sunscreen product that you don't mind using. For me, that means keeping a sunscreen spray like the DrGL Sun Protection Mist ($88) on my desk so that I can touch-up my SPF (sun protection factor) before heading for lunch.

DON'T WORK OUT IN MAKE-UP

There's nothing more suffocating for your skin than exercising with your foundation on.

No matter how non-comedogenic the formula, it's still a recipe for breakouts and acne. Your pores naturally open a little bigger when you're sweating, so you risk getting them clogged when make-up gets pushed in.

Clean your skin before hitting the gym with convenient make-up-removing wipes.

USE A FACE MASK MORE OFTEN

One of the side effects of being active is that your skin probably goes through more stress (think UV damage from running outdoors or post-workout skin inflammation).

Give it the love and pampering it deserves by starting a masking routine.

If you're new to masking, begin by buying two types of face masks - one for hydrating and one for deep cleansing - and use them twice a week.

It's a small step to take for a big payoff in your complexion.

SHOWER AS SOON AS YOU CAN

Post-workout, don't dilly-dally when it comes to bathing.

Once you've cooled down, make a beeline for the shower and thoroughly wash off all that sweat and grime.

Failure to do so just means that you're stewing in your own dirt and perspiration for longer. This can aggravate skin conditions like eczema or rosacea and even trigger sweat sensitivities.

KEEP SKIN MOISTURISED

If you're hitting the gym before work or during lunch time, chances are that you're also showering more times a day than you normally would. Frequent showers can lead to dry skin if you don't hydrate after - your skin is actually driest after a bath. Keep a bottle of multi-purpose oil - we like Bio-Oil (from $15.50) for its lightweight texture - on hand that you can use from head to toe if you don't want to pack along separate moisturisers.

EXFOLIATE REGULARLY

Prevent acne and bacne (back acne) by exfoliating skin at least once a week, especially after really sweaty workouts (think HIIT or an evening run). Regular exfoliation helps to remove the build-up of dead skin cells so that your complexion can glow. If you've got more sensitive skin, use a non-abrasive peel like Porcelain's Revive, Natural Skin Refiner ($98) that contains natural enzymes to break down and soften skin.

PAMPER YOUR HAIR AND SCALP TOO

If you're pulling your hair into a high ponytail whenever you work out, it's time to give your tresses a break.

Sticking to the same hairstyle causes breakage over time, especially since your hair ties are likely to be tied on tight.

Alternate your 'do the next time you go for a workout. Braids, low ponytails and buns are all good options to keep your hair out of your eyes.

Be sure to thoroughly wash off all the sweat and oil from your scalp and hair after exercising. Don't skip shampoo and conditioner - using plain water isn't going to properly cleanse and will just make your strands more brittle in the long run.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)