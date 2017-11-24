Black Friday sales worth waiting for

The highly-anticipated Black Friday sales are coming to town. Online or in stores, there is something for everyone.

ROBINSONS

Robinsons is welcoming Black Friday across all three stores (The Heeren, Raffles City and Jem) from today until Sunday, with extended hours of 7am today to 1am on Saturday.

Up to 80 per cent discounts will be offered on a wide variety of products, from beauty and fashion to home and lifestyle.

Irresistible gift-with-purchase promotions are available only today, while stocks last.

For instance, if you spend $3,500 storewide, you will receive an Apple iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB.

For spending $6,000 storewide, you will receive an Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB.

OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Card cardmembers who spend $8,000 storewide will exclusively receive an Apple iPhone X 256GB.

WATSONS

From today until Sunday, enjoy 20 per cent off Watsons sitewide with no minimum spending.

Members can enjoy $25 off a minimum spending of $80 nett using the code "25OFF2311".

POSB Everyday Card cardholders can exclusively receive a $15 Watsons eVoucher with a minimum spending of $80 nett.

With products such as DHC Deep Cleansing Oil 200ml ($43.90) going buy-one-get-one-free and Collagen & Exfoliation Shower Gel 750ml reduced to $6.45 from $12.90 (50 per cent off), shoppers can stock up for Christmas.

COURTS

Courts is kicking off Black Friday in style, with up to 90 per cent off electronics and furniture on courts.com.sg and its 14 stores islandwide.

Online shoppers can expect over 100 unbeatable deals starting from $1. For non-sale items online, enter the promo code "BLACK" to qualify for up to 12 per cent off storewide.

Those who complete their purchases on the online store today can keep on shopping in Courts' stores, as they will be eligible for a $10 Courts voucher and limited-edition Courts Megastore medallion, available for collection at Courts Megastore this weekend and valid for use until Nov 30.

GAIN CITY

Expect huge discounts for big-ticket items such as the Indesit washer and dryer and Samsung 55-inch curved UHD TV sets.

The washing machine is going for $899 instead of $1,698, while the TV is retailing at $1,399 - 30 per cent off the usual price.

All deals are available only on the Gain City e-commerce site (www.gaincity.com), which has been redesigned with improved user experience in mind.