Catch Doraemon fever in Tampines

(Clockwise from top) A Doraemon Umbrella and a Maneki Neko Bento Box, a BreadTalk Floss Gift Pack and Watsons’ shampoo.

Head on down to Tampines Mall this GSS, you may even become a Doraemon fan!

Doraemon fever and the love for all things Japanese have hit Tampines Mall.

The iconic shopping mall in the East is turning to the land of the rising sun during the Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

Doraemon, the popular Japanese science-fiction robotic cat from the 22nd century, is the focus of many of the mall's highlights during the GSS.

Doraemon movies, will be screened and the movie premiums are up for grabs.

Mrs Megan Chan, 40, has been a fan of Doraemon since her primary school days.

She said: "I used to read the manga about this futuristic cat and it was not long before I was hooked on the stories.

"I loved the story plots and the futuristic devices Doraemon always carried."

The housewife added: "My 10-year-old son is surprisingly a fan. He saw me reading the manga and followed suit.

The manga about Doraemon are funny and the situations that cat gets into are often quite unbelievable but hilarious! Mr Rajagopal selvam, who studied Japanese in school and that love for the language soon translated into a love for manga

"Unfortunately, my eight-year-old daughter is not a fan and prefers to read other books instead."

She said: "I even communicate with two Doraemon fan clubs in Japan.

Mrs Chan said she and her son will visit Tampines Mall during the GSS to take part in the Japanese-themed activities, including Doraemon movie screenings.

She added: "We will definitely be attending at least one of the movie screenings."

Polytechnic student Rajagopal Selvam, 19, studied Japanese in school and that love for the language soon translated into a love for manga.

He said: "I began reading manga in an attempt to improve my Japanese.

"I was soon enthralled by their intriguing plots, stylish illustrations and elegantly developed stories."

He added: "The manga about Doraemon is funny, and the situations that cat gets into are often quite unbelievable but hilarious!"

Mr Selvam hopes to be able to redeem the Doraemon movie premium, and added that he will attend at least one of the Doraemon movie screenings.

He said: "My girlfriend is pestering me to go early so that we don't miss the movie screenings and the other offers!"

So head for Tampines Mall - who knows, you may even become a Doraemon fan!

DORAEMON EVENTS

From June 16 to 18, Doraemon fans will get a chance to meet and take photographs with their favourite character at Tampines Mall.

The movie Doraemon: Stand By Me will be screened on June 24, and the movie Doraemon: Nobita and the Birth of Japan will be screened the next day.

There will also be loads of family fun activities before each movie screening.

From now until July 2, shoppers who spend at least $180 at any store in the mall can redeem an exclusive Doraemon The Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi movie premium.

The Japanese animated science-fiction film is the 37th movie in the Doraemon series.

It was released in Japan on March 4, and a video game based on the film was released in Japan on March 2.

Shoppers with the American Express CapitaCard need charge only $160 to their card to qualify for the movie premium.

The amount should be in a maximum of three same-day receipts.

Shoppers at FairPrice at Tampines Mall need to spend at least $240 in a single receipt to qualify for the movie premium.

Besides Doraemon-themed activities, other attractive offers are available at stores such as H&M, Watsons, BreadTalk, PastaMania and Victoria's Secret.

HOKKAIDO FAIR

Between now and June 6, Tampines Mall will have a Hokkaido Fair featuring the best food from the northern Japanese island.

Check out some of the top featured foods at the Fair, including the Isaribi Monogatari from Sakanaya Shin, the Matcha Roll Cake and Matcha Roll Tarts from Hokkaido Kokubo, and the Hokkaido Seafood BBQ from Daishizen Hokkaido.

Shoppers who spend at least $180 at any shop in Tampines Mall will be able to redeem a Maneki-Neko Bento Box.

American Express CapitaCard members need charge only $160 to their card to qualify.

The expenditure should be from a maximum of three same-day receipts.

FAIRPRICE

FairPrice shoppers need to spend at least $240 in a single receipt to qualify for the redemption.

Visit www.tampinesmall.com.sg/en for details.