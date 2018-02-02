Celebrate Chinese New Year at these malls with activities, promotions

RAFFLES CITY'S SPRING IN THE CITY

Embrace your inner artist at the mall's three Creative Craft Buffet workshops happening tomorrow and Sunday at Level 1, at 1pm and 3pm, and make your own Chinese New Year accessory for display at home.

Unleash your creativity this Chinese New Year at Raffles City's three Creative Craft Buffet workshops. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

Kick things off with the Pineapple Weaving Craft workshop, where you can create a felt pineapple woven with coloured ribbons.

Celebrate the Year of the Dog with the Chinese character 'wang' - the sound of barking in Chinese, which also symbolises prosperity.

At the Prosperity Fish Ornament workshop, sew pieces of felt into the shape of a fish witha Chinese knot and you have got yourself a DIY hanging ornament symbolising 'nian nian youyu', a play on the Chinese homonyms 'fish' and 'plenty'.

At the Year of the Dog Plushie workshop, use yarn to sew a stuffed cotton dog made from felt.Spend $30 to participate in one workshop, $50 for two or $60 for all three.

In addition, the first 300 shoppers to spend a minimum of $300 can take home a specially-designed set of chopsticks and bowls printed with the Chinese character 'fu', which symbolises good fortune.

For the young and young at heart, popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants continues its stint at Raffles Citywith a limited-edition auspicious pack of eight SpongeBob Gold and Year of the Dog-themed red packets for shoppers who spend a minimum of $100.

FROM POSH POODLES TO A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR AT PARKWAY PARADE

Hang out with DJs - LOVE 972's Lina Tan (above) and CAPITAL 958's Lin Lingzhi - at Parkway Parade. PHOTOS: PARKWAY PARADE

Play games and win prizes with radio DJs Hazelle Teo, Lina Tan and Lin Lingzhi on Sunday at Parkway Parade's Mediacorp Wishing Tree Charity Drive at 3pm on Level 3, where you can buy limited-edition plushies of Mediacorp's dog mascots Agogo and Ameimei ($188 per set). Profits will go to the MediaCorp Cares charity fund.

Until March 2, spend $50 in a maximum of two combined same-day receipts and stand a chance to drive away in a Jaguar XE 2.0P Prestige. American Express Card Members get two chances to win while PP Friends members have three.

SPRING BLOSSOMS AT HILLION MALL

Meet Mediacorp YES 933 DJs Siau Jiahui and Zhong Kunhua with local artiste Desmond Tan. PHOTO: HILLION MALL

Win prizes by participating in live games with radio DJs Siau Jiahui and Zhong Kunhua tomorrow at 1pm, and catch local actor Desmond Tan too .

At Gemstory's Crystal Introductory Workshop happening on Sunday at 2pm, delve deeper into the power of crystals.

Then, surprise your loved ones by cooking healthy and delicious dishes with the Health Promotion Board at the Healthy CNY Meals Demonstration at 4pm.

START ON A FRESH NOTE WITH THE MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

Stand a chance to win a Volkswagen Touran at the malls of Frasers Property. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE

Log on to the Frasers Rewards app when you pay and scan your member QR code to participate in lucky draws and collect rewards at the mall's customer service counters.

What's more, every $30 spent from now until June 30 gives you one chance to win a Volkswagen Touran.

While stocks last, you can receive a six-piece hongbao set when you spend $68, $88 or $128 at participating stores and scan your member QR codes in the Frasers Rewards app.

A PROSPEROUS DIMENSION AT PARAGON

Paragon blends virtual reality and traditional calligraphy to wow shoppers PHOTO: PARAGON

Shoppers can experience traditional calligraphy in a virtual reality (VR) fashion at Paragon.

VR calligrapher Malik Mazlan will transform 'written' characters into digital ones at the Paragon Front Atrium while his mentor, Master Yong Cheong Thye, will turn large floor canvasses into life-sized festive greetings at the Main Entrance Foyer.

The performances will take place this weekend and on Feb 10 and 11. Mr Mazlan will perform at 3pm and 6pm while Master Yong will perform at 2pm and 5pm.

Catch the Teng Yang Dragon & Lion Dance Association in action on Feb 20 at 11am.

A specially designed Paragon hongbao set encased in a premium leather pouch can be redeemed by the first 1,688 shoppers who spend $888 in up to three same-day receipts.